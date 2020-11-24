Warming a little through the week – Tracking your rain threat

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle or snow shower. (30%)High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (30%)Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)High: 53 Low: 35

THANKSGIVING: Mostly to partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. (20%)High: 53 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)High: 54 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.High: 48 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 49 Low: 33

MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)High: 45 Low: 35