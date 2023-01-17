We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January.

The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February.

Are we in the Top Ten warmest winters so far this season?

We are close, but not quite into the top ten warmest winters on record for Youngstown, Ohio. We are around 34°F with our average temperature to this point. That is the high and low averaged together.

To crack the top ten to this mid-point of the season we would need to get our average temperature to 34.4°F. So, we are close, but not quite there.

Keep in mind, the numbers to this point are higher then the entire winter season as we have another half of winter to go through.

When was the warmest winter on record?

The warmest winter on record in Youngstown, Ohio happened back in 1931-1932. That warm winter also provided 76 days with temperatures at, or above, 32°.

If you are younger than 90, you can’t say you’ve lived through the warmest winter on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

The 1930’s delivered very warm winters as the decade started. The winters of 1931-1932 and 1932-1933 rank number one and number two in the top ten list of warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

Since that time, five of the top ten warmest winters have happened since the year 2000.

Image from NOAA Regional Climate Centers – (ACIS) Applied Climate Information System

We will need to end the winter season with an average temperature of 33.4°F to enter the top ten warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio.

We are around 34°F at the halfway point, we will need to see of that number can stay above the 33.4°F threshold as February ends to find out if the winter season of 2022-2023 will be a top ten one.

Top Ten warmest winters on record in Youngstown, Ohio