(WKBN) — This start of May was the coldest since 2005, with high temperatures in the 40s. Now temperatures are slowly rebounding, and warmer weather is returning. How warm will it be over the coming days, and will any of these warmer temperatures break any records?

How warm will it be in Youngstown over the next week?

After 14 days in a row of cooler-than-average temperatures, highs will finally be at or above average over the next several days. As we head into the weekend, highs will finally be into the low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-70s for most of next week.

Forecasted high temperatures over the next 7 days.

In addition to warmer afternoons, warmer nights are on tap as well. Some good news for gardeners is that lows throughout the weekend and next week will be in the 40s and 50s, ending any concerns for frost as we head into next week.

Forecasted low temperatures over the next 7 days.

What are the average May temperatures for Youngstown?

Over the next week, our high temperatures will be on par with the average temperatures for May. During the next five days, the average temperature will be in the upper 60s. By May 11, the average high climbs into the 70s. By the end of the month, the average high is in the mid-70s.

Our nights, for the most part, will be warmer than the average over the next several days. On average, lows are typically in the mid-40s for this part of May. By the end of the month, average low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

What are the record high and low temperatures in May for Youngstown?

While it will be warmer over the next several days, we won’t be close to breaking any records in the near term. Here is a look at the May record high temperatures.

Date Record High Year 5-1 85 1970 5-2 92 1942 5-3 88 2012 5-4 88 1949 5-5 90 1949 5-6 90 1949 5-7 85 2015 5-8 89 2015 5-9 89 1936 5-10 87 1936 5-11 92 1936 5-12 89 1936 5-13 88 1936 5-14 89 1962 5-15 87 1991 5-16 89 1962 5-17 90 1962 5-18 92 1962 5-19 89 1934 5-20 91 1934 5-21 89 1934 5-22 92 1941 5-23 95 1941 5-24 88 1933 5-25 94 1932 5-26 87 1939 5-27 92 1939 5-28 92 2018 5-29 91 1942 5-30 90 1942 5-31 92 1934 May record high temperatures

Here is a look at the May record low temperatures.

Date Record Low Year 5-1 25 1978 5-2 29 1963 5-3 26 1986 5-4 27 2002 5-5 30 2020 5-6 28 1970 5-7 24 1970 5-8 28 1950 5-9 27 2020 5-10 24 1966 5-11 28 1966 5-12 31 1990 5-13 29 2013 5-14 28 2013 5-15 33 1969 5-16 30 1956 5-17 31 1956 5-18 30 2009 5-19 31 2002 5-20 29 2002 5-21 32 2002 5-22 30 2002 5-23 30 2006 5-24 25 1963 5-25 30 2013 5-26 30 1988 5-27 30 1969 5-28 34 1992 5-29 34 2004 5-30 34 1993 5-31 34 2001 May record low temperatures

