Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Warmer weather for Mother’s Day

Weather

Another cold night ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Freeze Warning for Trumbull and Mahoning counties until 7AM Sunday
Freeze Warning for Columbiana, Mercer, and Lawrence counties until 8AM Sunday

TONIGHT: Stray sprinkle or flurry early. Decreasing clouds.
Low: 32

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers or storms developing in the late afternoon and evening. (60%)
High: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms early. Turning colder with rain or snow showers possible overnight. (80%)
Low: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. (40%)
High: 46

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 52 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 65 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 54

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com