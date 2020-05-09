Warmer weather for Mother’s Day

Freeze Warning for Trumbull and Mahoning counties until 7AM Sunday

Freeze Warning for Columbiana, Mercer, and Lawrence counties until 8AM Sunday

TONIGHT: Stray sprinkle or flurry early. Decreasing clouds.

Low: 32

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Showers or storms developing in the late afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms early. Turning colder with rain or snow showers possible overnight. (80%)

Low: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower early. (40%)

High: 46

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 52 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 65 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 54