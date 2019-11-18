Warmer to start the workweek

Today: Clouds decreasing.
High: 48
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a few rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 42
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing late day. (60% PM)
High: 54 Low: 33
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain and snow showers. (60%) High: 42 Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%AM)
High: 44 Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 28