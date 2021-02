Mild temperatures expected to end February

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (70%)

Low: 35

Saturday: Rain showers early. Mostly cloudy. (70% AM)

High: 49 Low: 35

Saturday night: Rain showers developing late. (70%)

Low: 33

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. Chance for thunder into the afternoon. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 17