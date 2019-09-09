Warmer temperatures return this week

High temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the week

Today:  Becoming partly sunny.   
High: 75  

Tonight:  Mostly clear.
Low:  56

Tomorrow:  Mostly sunny.
High: 83  

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Late day showers and storms.  (60%PM)
High:  86  Low:  67

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  86  Low:  66

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Late day shower and storms likely. (60%PM)
High:  84  Low:  65

Saturday:  Early clouds, possible showers, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)
High:  77  Low:  62

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  57

Monday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  58

