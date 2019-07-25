Warmer temperatures on the way

Weather

High temperatures will be above average into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today:  Mostly sunny. Very small risk for a shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. (10%)
High:  80 

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.
Low:  59

Friday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  83 

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  62

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  66

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  82  Low:  67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  80  Low:  65

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  63

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story