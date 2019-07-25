Warmer temperatures on the way

High temperatures will be above average into the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny. Very small risk for a shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. (10%)

High: 80

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 62



Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. (20%)

High: 87 Low: 66



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 65

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 63