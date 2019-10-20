Warmer temperatures move in for Sunday and Monday

It will not be as chilly tonight

Temperatures will not be as chilly as last night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s by Sunday morning.

We can expect a warming trend to continue through Monday. Highs will eventually reach the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

A cold front will bring clouds, wind and rain showers by Monday evening. The threat of rain will continue through the late morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble into the mid and upper 50s for highs for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy conditions making it feel even colder.

Temperatures rebound briefly for Thursday under mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

The next chance of rain will be late on Friday and into the first half of next weekend.