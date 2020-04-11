Warmer temperatures for Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds this evening. A chance of showers after midnight. (40%)
Low: 40
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. (40%)
High: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming likely with the chance of thunderstorms. Becoming windy. (90%)
Low: 53
MONDAY: Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible. Windy. Temperatures falling into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 62
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 31
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower, especially early. (30%)
High: 44 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Chance for a snow or rain shower early. Chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 31
SATURDAY: A chance of rain or snow showers early. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 34