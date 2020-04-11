Warmer temperatures for Easter Sunday

Chance of rain showers back in the forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds this evening. A chance of showers after midnight. (40%)

Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. (40%)

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming likely with the chance of thunderstorms. Becoming windy. (90%)

Low: 53

MONDAY: Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible. Windy. Temperatures falling into the afternoon. (90%)

High: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 45 Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower, especially early. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Chance for a snow or rain shower early. Chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of rain or snow showers early. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 34