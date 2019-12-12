Warmer temperatures expected to end the week

Highs will reach the low 40s Friday afternoon

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 26

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing with snow at times. (60%)

High: 42 Low: 32

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 28

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 30 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)

High: 34 Low: 23