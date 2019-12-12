Warmer temperatures expected to end the week

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 26
FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing with snow at times. (60%)
High: 42 Low: 32
SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 36 Low: 28
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 30 Low: 22
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 34 Low: 23