Warmer temperatures come to an end soon

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Mostly cloudy to start Monday then clearing skies ... becoming mostly sunny late ... milder with highs in the upper 40s-- Partly sunny and mild again Tuesday ... highs in the mid 50s-- Mostly sunny to start Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s ... then rain develops late changing over to snow showers early Thursday morning-- Morning rain and/or snow showers Thursday ... much cooler with highs in the mid 30s-- Staying chilly Friday with highs in the low 30s ... rain or a wintry mix moves in late Friday afternoon and evening which will change over to all rain as warm air moves in-- Saturday starts mild with an early-day high in the upper 40s ... temps will fall into the upper 20s by evening which may change to snow by Saturday evening-- Leftover lake effect snow showers on Sunday and chilly with highs in the mid 20s