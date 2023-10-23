(WKBN) — Temperatures dropped into the low 30s Monday morning, prompting a freeze warning across the entire Valley. The temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport fell to 30°F, which is the coldest temperature since the morning of April 27, 2023 (179 days ago).



However, the cold temperatures on Monday morning will actually be the beginning of an upswing in the temperatures after a couple of weeks that have been below average. In fact, since Oct. 6, there have only been 2 days with above-average temperatures at the airport.

A high pressure system on Monday will move off to the southeast, which will promote southerly flow and increasing temperatures throughout the week. This will also allow for a few dry days in a row, which will only help to produce warmer days. The high temperatures this week are forecast to be in the low 70s starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

Unfortunately, the period of above-average temperatures will likely be short-lived. Long-range forecast models are keying in on another round of below-average temperatures during the end of October and into the beginning of November. The image below is the temperature outlook for Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.

The warm air won’t stick around forever, so get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather this week!