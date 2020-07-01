Warmer into the weekend – 90’s return

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 62
THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 88 Low: 62
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64
FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 90 Low: 64
SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 91 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. (20% PM)
High: 93 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 92 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 68