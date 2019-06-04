Warmer for your Tuesday, but watching for the return of storms

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Another chilly night is ahead tonight
— Clear skies with lows near 40 degrees
— Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s
— More clouds for Wednesday with chances for scattered showers and storms
— Warmer weather remains in the forecast into the weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 70s
— High temps stay in the mid- to-upper 70s through the weekend
