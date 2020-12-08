Warmer air returns late week – Small risk for a light wintry mix into morning

Morning commute: Pockets of freezing drizzle will be possible this morning. Freezing drizzle is drizzle that freeze on the surface. It can create a thin glaze of ice making for slick conditions.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix/pockets of freezing drizzle early. A few light snow showers/flurries into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation. (40%)High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers/flurries. A wintry mix possible overnight. (30%)Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. (30%AM)High: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.High: 42 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.High: 49 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)High: 49 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)High: 46(falling) Low: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)High: 34 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 38 Low: 26