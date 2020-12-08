Warmer air returns late week – Small risk for a light wintry mix into morning

A cloudy evening expected

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers/flurries late. A light wintry mix possible into morning. (30%)
Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small Chance for a wintry mix early with a snow shower or flurry into the afternoon. Little accumulation expected. (30%)
High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 47(falling) Low: 47 (Early)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30

