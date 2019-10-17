Warmer air on the way

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery
and gusty at times. Scattered showers.
(30%)
High: 48
Thursday night: Mostly
cloudy. Chance for showers. Areas of
fog. (30%)
Low: 39
Friday: Decreasing clouds into the
afternoon. Small chance for a shower
early in the snowbelt. (20%)
High: 55
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 36
Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 45
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 49
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 54
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 43
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 38