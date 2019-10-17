LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Warmer air on the way

Weather

Dry weather is also expected by the start of the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Blustery and gusty at times.  Scattered showers. (30%)
High:  48

Thursday night:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.  Areas of fog. (30%)
Low:  39 

Friday:  Decreasing clouds into the afternoon.  Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt.  (20%)
High:  55 

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  36

Sunday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  67  Low:  45

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  70  Low:  49

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:  65  Low:  54

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  57  Low:  43

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  58  Low:  38

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com