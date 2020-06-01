Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Warmer air moving in

Weather

It will be a mostly sunny Monday across the Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing. Showers becoming likely. Chance t-storm. (70%)
Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially early in the day. (60%)
High: 77

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers or storms likely. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Slight chance for a shower early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)
HIgh: 78 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIgh: 67 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
HIgh: 75 Low: 50

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award