Warm with slight storm chances

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (30%PM)
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or storm. Small chance for a strong storm. (40%)
Low: 67

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60

