Warm with shower chances

MONDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. T-storm possible. (30%)
High: 73
MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
Low: 55
TUESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 65
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 62 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 54
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)
High: 74 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 59