Warm with shower chances

Temperatures will reach the low 70s this afternoon

MONDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. T-storm possible. (30%)

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

Low: 55

TUESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 62 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 67 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)

High: 74 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 59