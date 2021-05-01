Warm weekend in store with a few showers

After a frosty morning start, this afternoon should pan out to be pretty pleasant

A few showers will be possible this evening, but temperatures will be on the warmer side Sunday.

After a frosty morning start, this afternoon should pan out to be pretty pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will be on the increase into the evening with a slight chance for some showers to form by then and on into the night.

Rain clears out for Sunday with highs quickly warming up to near 80° by the afternoon and some sunshine.

Looking ahead into Monday and Tuesday, we’re expected to have widespread rain showers, so have the rain gear handy! The rain eventually tapers off Wednesday, but temperatures will go back below average by the end of the week for a few days.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then evening showers (20%).

High: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible (20%).

Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy.

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers starting (30%).

Low: 58

MONDAY: Widespread rain showers (80%).

High: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers (60%).

High: 72 Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers then partial clearing (40%).

High: 60 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix.

High: 62 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Chance for few showers (30%).

High: 58 Low: 39