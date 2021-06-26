Warm weekend in store before the storms

(WKBN) – Saturday will become warm and slightly muggy, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. This evening will be relatively comfortable with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m. Looking ahead to Sunday, we will feel a bit warmer, with highs in the low-90s and upper-80s. Again, a stray pop-up storm is possible, but we should not see much coverage across the Valley.

Our chances for storms ramp up next week thanks to a stalled stationary front near Lake Erie. Nearly every day will feature scattered afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stronger cold front will roll through Thursday, bringing our greatest chance for storms next week.

Friday will bring a few morning showers, but we will feel relief from the heat with highs in the mid-70s.