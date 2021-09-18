Warm weekend for home football games

Highs will be in the 80s for each of the home games happening this weekend across the region

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Ohio State Buckeyes: Kickoff @ 3:30 PM Saturday

Columbus, Ohio Forecast: Temperatures in the mid 80s most of the game with mostly sunny skies

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns: Kickoff @ 1 PM Sunday

Cleveland, Ohio Forecast: Temperatures around 80° most of the game with mostly sunny skies

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Kickoff @ 1 PM Sunday

Pittsburgh, PA Forecast: Temperatures around 80° most of the game with mostly sunny skies

