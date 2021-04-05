Warm week ahead

Weather

It will be an unsettled week with several chances for rain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few showers, isolated thunderstorm, mainly this afternoon. (30%)
High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, chance thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 47

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 68 Low: 52

SATURDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 45

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 44

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com