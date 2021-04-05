Warm week ahead

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few showers, isolated thunderstorm, mainly this afternoon. (30%)
High: 66
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, chance thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 47
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 52
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 54
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 68 Low: 52
SATURDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 45
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 44