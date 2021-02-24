Warm Wednesday: See how high temperatures climb

Weather

The chance for rain will return this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a few afternoon showers. (40%)
High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower mainly early. A flurry or pocket of drizzle possible overnight. (30%)
Low: 25

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 30

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Chance rain/snow. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com