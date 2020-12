Warm through your Friday – Weekend showers on the way

Looking at your weekend forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (80%)

High: 52 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for a Rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 43(falling) Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 36 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 27