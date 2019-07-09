Warm/Humid – Showers back in forecast

Heat index back into the 90's Wednesday

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm and humid.

Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated showers or storms. (40%)

High: 88

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm. (60%)

Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong into the afternoon. (70%)

High: 86 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as humid,

High: 80 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 68

Monday: Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 69