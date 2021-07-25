Warm & humid for the next few days

Skies should be mostly dry for the next few days, but it’ll heat up with highs in the upper 80s and higher humidity.

Most of the rain chances are done for the day since that one system ended up moving through overnight, so our Sunday is actually turning out to be a pretty decent day! However, it’ll still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s and higher humidity. There might be the slightest chance for a pop-up shower this afternoon, but we should be seeing clouds on the decrease today. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and rain-free, but it’ll still be pretty hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next rounds of rain will be arriving Thursday with the possibility of Wednesday seeing some isolated showers/storms. Temperatures this week will be on-par with the average for late July, but lower temperatures and humidity will arrive on Friday.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with isolated rain chance (20%).

High: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 87

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated chance for rain (20%).

High: 85 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Chance for showers/storms (40%).

High: 83 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 78 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 80 Low: 55