Warm, humid, and unsettled

FORECAST:
Tonight: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Warm and humid. (70%)
Low: 70
Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storm will be
possible. (60%)
High: 85
Wednesday night: Humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 67
Thursday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon (60%)
High: 88 Low: 67
Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 88 Low: 69
Saturday: P/Sunny. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (60%)
High: 85 Low: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 66
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 60