Warm/Humid and Stormy at times this weekend

Weather Headlines:
– Scattered clouds overnight
– Mild temperatures in the upper 50’s
– Chance for a shower or storm toward morning
Saturday:
– Warm and humid
– Gusty wind possible
– Chance for a shower or storm early
– Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon
– Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty wind or hail
– Chance for a strong storm
Saturday night:
– Warm and humid
– Showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
– Some storms may be strong
Sunday:
– Warm and humid
– Scattered showers or thunderstorms
– Best chance into the afternoon
– Some storms may be strong
Memorial Day:
– Better weather
– Partly sunny
– Highs in the upper 70’s
Important weather links:
Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts