Warm/Humid and Stormy at times this weekend

Weather Headlines:

– Scattered clouds overnight

– Mild temperatures in the upper 50’s

– Chance for a shower or storm toward morning

Saturday:

– Warm and humid

– Gusty wind possible

– Chance for a shower or storm early

– Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon

– Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty wind or hail

– Chance for a strong storm

Saturday night:

– Warm and humid

– Showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

– Some storms may be strong

Sunday:

– Warm and humid

– Scattered showers or thunderstorms

– Best chance into the afternoon

– Some storms may be strong

Memorial Day:

– Better weather

– Partly sunny

– Highs in the upper 70’s

