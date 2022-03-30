We are dealing with a big storm system this week that is pushing warm temperatures and gusty wind our way just in time to wrap up the month of March. This storm will create problems with severe weather and strong wind through a big part of the Eastern and Southeastern United States.

Look for warm air to last through Thursday with temperatures in the 60s.

Look for warm air to last through Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. We will turn colder behind this storm with rain showers mixing with snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The wind will continue to increase through Thursday morning with gusts up to 35mph+. A 40mph gust is not out of the question as this storm rolls through the area.

The risk for rain showers will increase into Thursday with a chance for a thunderstorm into the afternoon.

As we turn colder Thursday night, look for the rain showers to mix back to snow showers as temperatures drop back into the 30s. Snow accumulation looks light with a coating possible on grassy areas and car tops into Friday morning. We will stay colder through Friday with snow showers mixing with a few rain showers into the afternoon.

The weekend will warm a little with highs in the low 50s Saturday and in the middle 40s Sunday.