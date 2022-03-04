The first weekend of March will feature a storm system that will bring near record warm temperatures, gusty wind and rain showers.

A warm front will lift through the area Saturday morning with clouds and a small risk for a sprinkle. Once it passes, look for more sunshine into the afternoon. We will warm up through the afternoon with temperatures pushing past 60° by late afternoon.

Saturday afternoon and evening will become breezy with wind increasing into Saturday night.

Look for gusty wind to build into Sunday morning with the risk for showers and even a thunderstorm.

The storm will bring a few rounds of showers and the chance for a thunderstorm through Sunday. One wave will move through early in the morning and then the other into early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Sunday which will be near record highs. The record high is 69° set in 1935.

Wind gusts will continue to build through Sunday with gusts up to 45mph or higher. The windy weather will settle down through the evening.

Another storm system will move in later Sunday night and into Monday with more rain and the chance for a thunderstorm. We will turn colder behind it with the chance for snow showers into Monday night.