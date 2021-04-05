Warm and unsettled at times – Looking at the rest of the week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)
Low: 45
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an afternoon shower or storm. (30% PM)
High: 74 Low: 45
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
Low: 52
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 52
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon. (60% PM)
High: 76 Low: 54
Friday: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 53