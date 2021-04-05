Warm and unsettled at times – Looking at the rest of the week

Above normal temperatures return Tuesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (40%)

Low: 45

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an afternoon shower or storm. (30% PM)

High: 74 Low: 45

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)

Low: 52

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 52

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon. (60% PM)

High: 76 Low: 54

Friday: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 53