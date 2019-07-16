Warm and humid Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Humid. Chance for showers
& thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86
Tuesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 71
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers
& thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 71
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers &
thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 73
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 74
Sunday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 73
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms (40%)
High: 91 Low: 74
Tuesday: Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 68