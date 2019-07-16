Warm and humid Tuesday

The risk for showers or storms will increase through the middle of the week.

FORECAST:     

Tuesday:  Scattered clouds. Humid.  Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86

Tuesday night:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
Low:  71 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy and humid.  Scattered showers & thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84  Low: 71

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  87 Low:  69

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  91 Low:  73

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%) 
High:  92  Low:  74

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High:  92  Low:  73

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms (40%) 
High:  91  Low:  74

Tuesday:  Chance for showers or storms.  (40%)
High:  84  Low:  68

