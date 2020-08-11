Warm and humid through the week

Highs will be in the 80's through the weekend

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or storm. Best chance will be afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or storm early. (40%)
Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66

SATURDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 87 Low: 66

