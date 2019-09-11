Warm and humid for your Wednesday

FORECAST:
Wednesday: Warm and Humid. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers and
storms. Some storms may be strong into
the evening. (60%)
High: 87
Wednesday night: Scattered showers or
storms. Some may be strong early. (70%)
Low: 67
Thursday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 67
Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially
into the afternoon and evening. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 65
Saturday: Showers possible early morning, then becoming
partly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 79 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 64