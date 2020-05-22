Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Warm and humid for your Memorial Day Weekend

Weather

Summer heat with the humidity on the way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Areas of fog.
Low: 56

SATURDAY: Fog early. Scattered clouds. Warmer. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 58

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 58
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and Humid. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award