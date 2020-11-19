Warm and gusty for your Thursday

Warming into the upper 50's Thursday

THURSDAY: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+. Partly or Mostly sunny.

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+ (Early). Partly cloudy.

Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.

High: 58 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 52 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers early. (40% AM)

High: 49 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for late day showers. (30% PM)

High: 44 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 38