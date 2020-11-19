Warm and gusty for your Thursday

THURSDAY: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+. Partly or Mostly sunny.
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+ (Early). Partly cloudy.
Low: 45
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 58 Low: 45
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 52 Low: 41
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers early. (40% AM)
High: 49 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for late day showers. (30% PM)
High: 44 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 38