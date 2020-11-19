Warm and gusty for your Thursday

Weather

Warming into the upper 50's Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+. Partly or Mostly sunny.
High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind expected. Gusts to 35 to 40mph+ (Early). Partly cloudy.
Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 58 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 52 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers early. (40% AM)
High: 49 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for late day showers. (30% PM)
High: 44 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 38

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website