Warm and dry Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 85
Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 67
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
Warm and humid. Isolated showers
or storms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 67
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84 Low: 70
Friday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower early.
High: 82 Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 65
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 67
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 70