Warm and dry Tuesday

Weather

Back to the mid to upper 80's Tuesday

FORECAST:     

Tuesday:  Mostly to partly sunny.  
High:  85

Tuesday night:  Mostly clear.
Low:  67

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Warm and humid.  Isolated showers or storms. (40%)
High:  86  Low:  67

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  (70%)
High:  84  Low:  70

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower early.
High:  82  Low:  63

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  86  Low:  65

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 87  Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 87  Low: 70

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 88  Low: 70

