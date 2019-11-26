UPDATE: Tracking your Wednesday storm

Weather

Rain wind and the chance for T-Storms into your Wednesday

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain showers developing late. Chance for thunderstorm. Gusty wind toward morning. (90%)
Low: 45


Wednesday: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. Colder late day with a snow shower mixing toward evening. (90%)
High: 58


Wednesday night: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (80%)
Low: 34


Thursday: Colder and blustery early. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 34


Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 28


Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)
High: 37 Low: 28


Sunday: Scattered showers. (80%)
High: 48 Low: 32


Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 41 Low: 30

