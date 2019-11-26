UPDATE: Tracking your Wednesday storm

Rain wind and the chance for T-Storms into your Wednesday

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain showers developing late. Chance for thunderstorm. Gusty wind toward morning. (90%)

Low: 45



Wednesday: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. Colder late day with a snow shower mixing toward evening. (90%)

High: 58



Wednesday night: Windy. Gusts to 40mph, or higher. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (80%)

Low: 34



Thursday: Colder and blustery early. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 34



Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 28



Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A wintry mix expected. (80%)

High: 37 Low: 28



Sunday: Scattered showers. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 32



Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 30