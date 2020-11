Update to your weekend forecast – Rain and snow expected

Clouds will stick around to start your weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or a sprinkle. (20%)

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late. (80%)

Low: 34

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Snow showers mixing in early. (90%)

High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers, mainly early. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 43 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 40

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 51 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 50 Low: 38