Update on the Lake Effect snowfall

TONIGHT: Blustery and cold. Scattered snow showers. Around 1″ or less with up to 2 inches, or more, in the northen snowbelt. (60%)

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%AM)

High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 55 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers early. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 40