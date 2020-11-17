Update on the Lake Effect snowfall

TONIGHT: Blustery and cold. Scattered snow showers. Around 1″ or less with up to 2 inches, or more, in the northen snowbelt. (60%)
Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%AM)
High: 39
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 30
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 44
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers early. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 40