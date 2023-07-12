(WKBN) — We are stuck in an unstable weather pattern through Thursday. This pattern will feature the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms.

As disturbances ripple through our area, clusters of showers and storms are possible. Some of the storms may be strong. Keep up with any current weather alerts or warnings here.

You can track the showers and storms on Youngstown Weather Radar.

Outside of any shower or storm, you can expect warm and humid weather as dew point temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

A large part of the Lower Great Lakes is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some areas west of our region are under a slight risk. The slight risk is expected to shift east into our region on Thursday. See what the storm risks mean here.

A marginal risk means an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible within 25 miles of a given location.

A slight risk means a scattered severe thunderstorm is possible within a 25-mile radius of a given point.

High moisture could lead to heavy rainfall

The area is becoming loaded with higher moisture content. The higher moisture will lead to a heavier rainfall potential. A quick inch or two is not out of the question out of storms through Thursday.

If these heavy rain-producing storms train, or stay in one location too long, they can cause flooding.

Rainfall could add up quickly with the help of warm air and moisture combined.

Available energy Wednesday afternoon for storms.

Available energy Thursday afternoon for storms.

The energy is one factor we are watching through Thursday for heavy rain and strong storms.

The area is also being watched and is highlighted in an Excessive Rainfall Outlook.

How long with the severe and flooding threat stick around?

The risk for the heaviest rain-producing storms will taper off into Thursday night. Better weather tries to slip in by Friday.

The risk for a strong or severe storm will be possible with any storm that develops. The chance for heavy rain, gusty wind, hail and an isolated rotating storm. The highest risks are through the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday afternoon and evening will have the highest risk locally in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

When is a severe thunderstorm warning issued?

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when the wind is 58mph,or higher and/or hail is inch in diameter, or greater. Lightning is not part of a severe thunderstorm warning.