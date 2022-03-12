After a long and cold winter across the Valley, many people are looking forward to the change in seasons as we approach spring. With that in mind, March 20 starts Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week to help people prepare for when conditions turn dangerous.

On each day during the week, there will be a specific theme highlighted to help educate the public on how to get ready for severe weather. One of the highlights will be the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. As part of the drill, the tornado sirens are expected to sound at that time.

More details about the Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week can be found here. When severe weather does hit the valley you can always count on Storm Team 27 for up-to-the-minute information.