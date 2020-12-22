Up and down temperatures this week – Looking into your Christmas forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers becoming likely late day. (80%PM)High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. A coating to and inch possible. Isolated spots could see closer to 2 inches. (80%)Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers, mainly early. Little additional accumulation. (40%AM)High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer.High: 44 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Turning to snow. (80%)High: 43(falling) Low: 39

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)High: 23 Low: 12