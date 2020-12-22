TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible. (90%)
Low: 32
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers, mainly early. Less than 1″ additional accumulation. (60%AM)High: 37
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer and breezy.
High: 45 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Turning colder. Rain mixing to snow early. (100%)
High: 39(falling) Low: 39
FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 20 Low: 12
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 26 Low: 10
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 15
Up and down temperatures this week – Looking into your Christmas forecast
A few rain or snow showers through the night
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible. (90%)