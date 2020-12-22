Up and down temperatures this week – Looking into your Christmas forecast

Weather

A few rain or snow showers through the night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. A coating to an inch possible. (90%)
 Low:  32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers, mainly early. Less than 1″ additional accumulation. (60%AM)High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT:  A few clouds.
Low:  28

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer and breezy.
High: 45 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Turning colder.  Rain mixing to snow early. (100%)
High: 39(falling) Low: 39

FRIDAY: Cold. Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 20 Low: 12

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 
High: 26 Low: 10

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 34 Low: 15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com