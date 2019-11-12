Untreated surfaces will be slippery Tuesday morning

FORECAST:
Through Early Morning: Snow showers likely. Blustery with temperatures falling toward 20.
Tuesday: Cold and gusty. Lake effect snow showers. Additional 2 to 4 inches possible under snowbands.A trace to an Inch outside of snowbands. (80%)
High: 27
Tuesday night: Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2” possible under snowbands. Cold with record low temperatures.
Low: 13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)
Wednesday: Cold. Snow shower or flurry early. Partly sunny.(40%
AM)
High: 29 Low: 13
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 23
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 23
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 39 Low: 19
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 24
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 28