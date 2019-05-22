Weather

Unsettled weather through Thursday

Chance for a strong storm through late Thursday

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:07 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:07 PM EDT

Watch Video above for detailed information on storm threat.

Weather Headlines:
- Warm and humid overnight
- Lows in the lows 60's
- Scattered shower or thunderstorms
- Isolated storms may be strong
- Warm and humid Thursday
- Scattered showers or thunderstorms
- Some storms may be Strong(See Video Forecast Above)
- Dry and cooler Friday
- Warm and humid this weekend
- Chance for showers or storms each day
- Chance for stronger storms into Saturday afternoon
- Warm Memorial Day with a chance for showers or thunderstorms

