Unsettled weather pattern continues

Showers will take a break early Thursday - More rain into afternoon

Overnight: Scattered rain or snow/showers.

Low: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Especially into the midday and afternoon. (100%)

High: 57 Low: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers. Small chance for thunder. (100%)

Low: 43

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a shower through midday. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Showers developing into the afternoon with the chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 59 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 49 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 35