Unsettled weather is on the way

Have you ever wondered how water gets from lakes, rivers or the ocean to clouds? Its because of evaporation. When water heats up and turns to vapor, it rises in to the air and condenses as clouds. When there is enough condensation and a clouds gets too "heavy" precipitation falls as rain or snow, even hail.

SUPPLIES1 large bowl (big enough to hold a mug or short cup)1 short cup or mugPlastic wrapWater & a warm space with lots of sunlight (outside on a warm day works well)