Unsettled and humid Saturday

Showers and storms expected through Saturday afternoon/evening.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Humid.  Scattered showers/storms. Some storms can produce heavy rain and gusty wind.  (70%)
High: 86    

Saturday night:  Showers or thunderstorms early.  (60%)
Low:  67

Sunday:  Not as humid. Partly sunny. Small chance for an iso. shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83    Low: 67

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82   Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  83  Low:  58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a late day shower or storm. (20%)
High:  87  Low:  64

Thursday:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High:  80  Low:  64

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  56

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  60

