Unsettled and humid Saturday

FORECAST:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers/storms. Some storms can
produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)
High: 86
Saturday night: Showers or thunderstorms
early. (60%)
Low: 67
Sunday: Not as humid. Partly sunny. Small chance for
an iso. shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 67
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or storm. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 64
Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 64
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower or thunderstorm.
(20%)
High: 83 Low: 60